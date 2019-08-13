Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.34 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 221.43% and an $22.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.1% respectively. Comparatively, ImmuCell Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.