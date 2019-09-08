Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 87.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Axcella Health Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 212.50% upside potential. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $12.5, while its potential upside is 279.94%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Axcella Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was more bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.