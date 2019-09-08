Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|87.52
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Axcella Health Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 212.50% upside potential. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $12.5, while its potential upside is 279.94%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Axcella Health Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was more bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Axcella Health Inc.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
