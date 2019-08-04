Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 23.40 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axcella Health Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 203.23% and an $22.5 average target price.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.