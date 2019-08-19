Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axcella Health Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 184.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.