Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.89 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a 278.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.5. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 42.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.