Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.29 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 257.71% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.