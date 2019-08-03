Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.14 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axcella Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, and a 203.23% upside potential. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 50.04%. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.