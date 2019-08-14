Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 183.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.