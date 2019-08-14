Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Axcella Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Axcella Health Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 183.38%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
