Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s results

Since Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.96 N/A -6.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$22.5 is Axcella Health Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 196.05%. Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14.33, with potential upside of 39.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has stronger performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.