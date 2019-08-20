Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Allakos Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Allakos Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 187.72% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was more bearish than Allakos Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.