Reviewing Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axcella Health Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, and a 257.71% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.