Reviewing Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)’s and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s results

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. 17 2.04 29.42M 1.16 13.84 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 4.82M -3.51 0.00

Demonstrates Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 176,802,884.62% 9.5% 7.2% Superconductor Technologies Inc. 710,076,605.77% -142.4% -120.8%

Risk & Volatility

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Superconductor Technologies Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares and 9.3% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83% Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats Superconductor Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.