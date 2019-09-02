Reviewing Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)’s and Its Peers results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has 84.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 7.20% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. N/A 18 13.84 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 2.11 2.72

The potential upside of the rivals is 53.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Axcelis Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance while Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s peers have 58.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axcelis Technologies Inc. are 5.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Axcelis Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.