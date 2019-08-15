Reviewing Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)’s and Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s results

Both Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. 18 1.32 N/A 1.16 13.84 Applied Materials Inc. 42 2.77 N/A 3.57 13.84

In table 1 we can see Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Applied Materials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Applied Materials Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies Inc. The company that is more between the two has a P/E ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s presently P/E ratio makes it the more of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Applied Materials Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.2% Applied Materials Inc. 0.00% 46.4% 19%

Risk and Volatility

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Applied Materials Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Materials Inc. are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. Axcelis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Materials Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Applied Materials Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Materials Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Applied Materials Inc. has an average price target of $48.2, with potential upside of 3.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Applied Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Applied Materials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83% Applied Materials Inc. -5.31% 8.08% 13.81% 24.67% 3.05% 50.79%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Materials Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Applied Materials Inc. beats Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. It offers products and technologies for transistor and interconnect fabrication, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, and electrochemical deposition; patterning, selective removal, and packaging products and systems that enable the transfer of patterns onto device structures; and metrology, inspection, and review systems for front- and back-end-of-line applications. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for TVs, personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and other displays, and other electronic devices. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.