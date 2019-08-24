Reviewing Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)’s and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s results

Both Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. 18 1.31 N/A 1.16 13.84 Amtech Systems Inc. 6 0.44 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.2% Amtech Systems Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Amtech Systems Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amtech Systems Inc. are 2.9 and 2.4 respectively. Axcelis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amtech Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Amtech Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 61.3% respectively. 3.3% are Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.76% are Amtech Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83% Amtech Systems Inc. -1.18% 2.44% -9.68% 16.9% 4.81% 29.8%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Amtech Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Amtech Systems Inc.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by various semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. Its products include horizontal and vertical diffusion furnaces used to produce semiconductors, silicon wafers, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as lapping equipment, polishing templates and wafer insert carriers, mass wafer transfer systems, loaders, and sorters. The Polishing segment provides silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components and computer hard disks under the PR Hoffman brand name. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.