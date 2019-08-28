Reviewing AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)’s and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s results

As Insurance Brokers businesses, AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.11 N/A 1.30 17.27 Fanhua Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Fanhua Inc. Fanhua Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Fanhua Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fanhua Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 14.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Fanhua Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Fanhua Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.87% and an $23 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.5% of Fanhua Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Fanhua Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18% Fanhua Inc. 2.33% 0.56% 30.27% 35.97% 20.45% 54.31%

For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Fanhua Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Fanhua Inc. beats AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.