Reviewing AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)’s and eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s results

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), both competing one another are Insurance Brokers companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.27 N/A 1.30 17.27 eHealth Inc. 77 5.78 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and eHealth Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and eHealth Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 eHealth Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 1.68%. eHealth Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $132.25 average price target and a 68.28% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, eHealth Inc. is looking more favorable than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.78% of eHealth Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.6%. Competitively, 6.5% are eHealth Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18% eHealth Inc. 19.46% 17.13% 85.83% 75.67% 351.68% 170.04%

For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than eHealth Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors eHealth Inc. beats AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.