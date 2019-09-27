Reviewing AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)’s and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s results

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL), both competing one another are Insurance Brokers companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 0.50 299.56M 1.30 17.27 CorVel Corporation 83 0.00 8.12M 2.43 35.11

In table 1 we can see AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and CorVel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CorVel Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CorVel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 1,421,737,066.92% 0% 0% CorVel Corporation 9,760,788.56% 24.6% 15.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and CorVel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 CorVel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and CorVel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 48.4%. 38.6% are AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.6% of CorVel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18% CorVel Corporation -8.41% -2.76% 19.98% 36.63% 55.76% 38.04%

For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than CorVel Corporation

Summary

CorVel Corporation beats on 10 of the 14 factors AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.