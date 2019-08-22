Reviewing Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s results

As Application Software companies, Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 4.40 N/A 0.09 31.44 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.24 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

14.7 and 14.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. Its rival Rimini Street Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares and 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares. Competitively, Rimini Street Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Aware Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rimini Street Inc.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.