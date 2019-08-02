Reviewing Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s results

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.70 N/A 0.09 31.44 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.66 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aware Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.23 shows that Aware Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Aware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 and a Quick Ratio of 14.7. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aware Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.67, while its potential upside is 34.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares and 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 16.4% of OneSpan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -21.61% weaker performance while OneSpan Inc. has 12.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.