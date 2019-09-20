Reviewing Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

Both Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.66 N/A 0.09 31.44 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.28 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aware Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aware Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aware Inc. are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Its competitor Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Aware Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares and 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Aware Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Forescout Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year Aware Inc. has -21.61% weaker performance while Forescout Technologies Inc. has 43.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aware Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.