Reviewing Aware Inc. (AWRE)’s and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s results

As Application Software companies, Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware Inc. 3 3.67 N/A 0.09 31.44 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aware Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility and Risk

Aware Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Finjan Holdings Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Aware Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Finjan Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aware Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 67.5% respectively. Aware Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year Aware Inc. was more bearish than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.