Reviewing AVX Corporation (AVX)’s and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)’s results

Both AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 17 1.55 N/A 1.61 9.71 Sanmina Corporation 29 0.26 N/A 1.58 19.78

Table 1 highlights AVX Corporation and Sanmina Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sanmina Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AVX Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AVX Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AVX Corporation and Sanmina Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 2.5% Sanmina Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

AVX Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sanmina Corporation has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AVX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sanmina Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. AVX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanmina Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of AVX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.9% of Sanmina Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of AVX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Sanmina Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -2.5% -14.54% -14.58% -7.1% -1.14% 2.16% Sanmina Corporation -3.56% -2.59% -3.5% 22.57% 2.7% 29.55%

For the past year AVX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sanmina Corporation.

Summary

Sanmina Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors AVX Corporation.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules. The company offers its services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, computing and storage, multimedia, industrial and semiconductor capital equipment, defense and aerospace, medical, energy and clean technology, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corporation and changed its name to Sanmina Corporation in November 2012. Sanmina Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.