Reviewing AVX Corporation (AVX)’s and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s results

As Diversified Electronics businesses, AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 16 1.32 N/A 1.61 9.49 CTS Corporation 29 1.93 N/A 1.51 20.83

Demonstrates AVX Corporation and CTS Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CTS Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to AVX Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. AVX Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CTS Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVX Corporation and CTS Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5% CTS Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that AVX Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CTS Corporation’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AVX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, CTS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CTS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVX Corporation and CTS Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CTS Corporation has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 17.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.7% of AVX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of CTS Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 72.25% of AVX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CTS Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13% CTS Corporation 3.18% 12.53% 5.35% 12.65% -9.56% 21.75%

For the past year AVX Corporation has -0.13% weaker performance while CTS Corporation has 21.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CTS Corporation beats AVX Corporation.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.