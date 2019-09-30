Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

This is a contrast between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.12 7.69M -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AVROBIO Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 114,468,085.11% -42.9% -40% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69,030,520.65% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVROBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.