Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AVROBIO Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 114,407,230.20% -42.9% -40% uniQure N.V. 61,634,349.03% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AVROBIO Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of uniQure N.V. is $76.2, which is potential 92.76% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 78.8%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.