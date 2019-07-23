Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 61.23 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.3 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 13 Current Ratio and a 13 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVROBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 35.2% respectively. 2.9% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.