Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.28 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AVROBIO Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Quanterix Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 72.3% respectively. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Quanterix Corporation

Quanterix Corporation beats AVROBIO Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.