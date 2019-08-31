Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AVROBIO Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.