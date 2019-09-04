Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVROBIO Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 31%. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 7 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.