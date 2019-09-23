Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

This is a contrast between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 230.58 N/A -7.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

AVROBIO Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 4.9%. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.