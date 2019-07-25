Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s results

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

The Current Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.3. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 46.4. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 122.45% upside.

AVROBIO Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 21.6%. Insiders owned 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

On 6 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.