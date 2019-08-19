Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.51 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 237.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.