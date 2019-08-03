Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|18.42
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 179.72% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
