Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.42 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 179.72% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.