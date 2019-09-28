Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 113,562,005.28% -42.9% -40% Genmab A/S 3,009,378,084.90% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 16.34% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats AVROBIO Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.