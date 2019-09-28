Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Both AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|19
|0.00
|21.52M
|-2.31
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|113,562,005.28%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Genmab A/S
|3,009,378,084.90%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 16.34% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats AVROBIO Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
