Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 117,020,119.63% -42.9% -40% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 155,225,409.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 252.42% and its consensus price target is $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.