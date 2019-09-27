Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.23 110.23M -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 113,203,577.06% -42.9% -40% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,450,363.20% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AVROBIO Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.89 average target price and a 47.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was more bullish than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.