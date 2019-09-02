Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

We are comparing AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 40.61% and its consensus target price is $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 99.2%. Insiders owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.