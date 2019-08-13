Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 88.32 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AVROBIO Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.