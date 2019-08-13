Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|88.32
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AVROBIO Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats AVROBIO Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
