Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Liquidity
11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given AVROBIO Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,677.78% and its average price target is $48.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 61.1% respectively. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
