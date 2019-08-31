Reviewing AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AVROBIO Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,677.78% and its average price target is $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 61.1% respectively. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.