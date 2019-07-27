Reviewing Avnet Inc. (AVT)’s and Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s results

Since Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) and Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) are part of the Electronics Wholesale industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet Inc. 44 0.24 N/A 2.67 16.51 Watsco Inc. 152 1.32 N/A 6.40 24.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Watsco Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Avnet Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Avnet Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Watsco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avnet Inc. and Watsco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 2.9% Watsco Inc. 0.00% 17% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Avnet Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Watsco Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avnet Inc. are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Watsco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Watsco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avnet Inc. and Watsco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Watsco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Watsco Inc.’s consensus price target is $140, while its potential downside is -13.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avnet Inc. and Watsco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 97.63%. About 0.9% of Avnet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Watsco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avnet Inc. -2.93% -6.28% -0.05% 0.8% 8.8% 21.91% Watsco Inc. -1.39% 7.22% 2.27% 8.19% -12.11% 12.45%

For the past year Avnet Inc. was more bullish than Watsco Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Watsco Inc. beats Avnet Inc.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers who service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It also exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.