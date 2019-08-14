Reviewing Avnet Inc. (AVT)’s and Its Competitors results

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) is a company in the Electronics Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98% of Avnet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.93% of all Electronics Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avnet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.58% of all Electronics Wholesale companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avnet Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet Inc. 0.00% 5.90% 2.90% Industry Average 5.91% 10.20% 5.95%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Avnet Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet Inc. N/A 44 17.04 Industry Average 173.32M 2.93B 17.76

Avnet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Avnet Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Avnet Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.00 2.25

With average target price of $48.5, Avnet Inc. has a potential upside of 17.32%. The potential upside of the competitors is 68.64%. Given Avnet Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avnet Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avnet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avnet Inc. -0.92% -0.37% -4.04% 10.32% 5.31% 25.82% Industry Average 1.82% 4.19% 19.59% 26.10% 31.70% 30.92%

For the past year Avnet Inc. has weaker performance than Avnet Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avnet Inc. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Avnet Inc.’s competitors have 4.00 and 2.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avnet Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avnet Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Avnet Inc. has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Avnet Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Avnet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avnet Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.