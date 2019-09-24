Reviewing Avista Corporation (AVA)’s and ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE)’s results

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) and ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista Corporation 44 2.33 N/A 3.00 15.36 ALLETE Inc. 84 3.13 N/A 3.70 23.52

In table 1 we can see Avista Corporation and ALLETE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ALLETE Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Avista Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Avista Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALLETE Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avista Corporation and ALLETE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.5% ALLETE Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Avista Corporation’s current beta is 0.41 and it happens to be 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ALLETE Inc.’s beta is 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avista Corporation are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, ALLETE Inc. has 1.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ALLETE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avista Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avista Corporation and ALLETE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 ALLETE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Avista Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -17.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.8% of Avista Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of ALLETE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avista Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of ALLETE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avista Corporation 0.9% 3.67% 8.9% 10.73% -8.49% 8.36% ALLETE Inc. 1.3% 4.77% 8.15% 15.24% 13.57% 14.08%

For the past year Avista Corporation was less bullish than ALLETE Inc.

Summary

ALLETE Inc. beats Avista Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in wholesale purchase and sales of electricity and natural gas. It owns hydroelectric, thermal, and wind generation facilities with a total capacity of 1,862 megawatts (MW). As of December 31, 2016, this segment supplied retail electric services to 377,000 customers and retail natural gas services to 340,000 customers. The Alaska Electric Light and Power Company segment owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution facilities located in Juneau, Alaska. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five hydroelectric generation facilities with 102.7 MW of hydroelectric generation capacity; and had 107.5 MW of diesel generating capacity. This segment served approximately 17,000 customers, including city, state, and federal governmental entities located in Juneau, as well as a mine located in the Juneau area. The company also engages in the sheet metal fabrication of electronic enclosures, parts, and systems for the computer, construction, telecom, renewable energy, and medical industries; and investment of commercial and retail office space, as well as emerging technology venture capital funds. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers. It also owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. In addition, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 535 MW of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that are under power sales agreements. Further, it offers integrated water management for industry by combining chemical, equipment, engineering, and service for customized solutions to reduce water and energy usage. Additionally, the company is involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. The company owns and operates 165 substations with a total capacity of 8,396 megavolt amperes. It serves taconite mining, iron concentrate, paper, pulp and wood products, and pipeline industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.