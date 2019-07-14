Reviewing Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avis Budget Group Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 58.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.49% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.50% 0.80% Industry Average 0.39% 19.67% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. N/A 32 16.76 Industry Average 5.10M 1.30B 436.17

Avis Budget Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.50 2.38

$38.5 is the consensus target price of Avis Budget Group Inc., with a potential upside of 7.51%. The competitors have a potential upside of -16.68%. With higher probable upside potential for Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Avis Budget Group Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avis Budget Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. -3.85% -6.92% 19.73% 2.23% -24.08% 46.57% Industry Average 3.65% 6.87% 14.71% 26.23% 33.52% 28.28%

Liquidity

Avis Budget Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.15 and has 1.11 Quick Ratio. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.9 shows that Avis Budget Group Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s competitors are 52.10% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.