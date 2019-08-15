Reviewing Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)’s and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s results

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Rental & Leasing Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.22 N/A 1.97 18.51 AeroCentury Corp. 10 0.35 N/A -6.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avis Budget Group Inc. and AeroCentury Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8% AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.08 and it happens to be 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AeroCentury Corp.’s -0.08 beta is the reason why it is 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avis Budget Group Inc. and AeroCentury Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 53.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avis Budget Group Inc. and AeroCentury Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AeroCentury Corp. has 21.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88% AeroCentury Corp. -1.18% 9.14% -31.15% -32.77% -48.88% -16.41%

For the past year Avis Budget Group Inc. had bullish trend while AeroCentury Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avis Budget Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors AeroCentury Corp.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.