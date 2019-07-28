Reviewing Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s results

Both Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -9.83 0.00 NovoCure Limited 52 25.66 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avinger Inc. and NovoCure Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avinger Inc. and NovoCure Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -47.2% -16.5%

Volatility and Risk

Avinger Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovoCure Limited has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor NovoCure Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. NovoCure Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avinger Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avinger Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of NovoCure Limited is $73.75, which is potential -6.54% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avinger Inc. and NovoCure Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 72.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Avinger Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of NovoCure Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% NovoCure Limited 3.57% 8.14% -5.63% 48.55% 64.2% 47.13%

For the past year Avinger Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.