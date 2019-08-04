Reviewing Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s results

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.46 N/A -19.84 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 4.22 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avinger Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has weaker performance than Avinger Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Itamar Medical Ltd. beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.