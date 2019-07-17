Reviewing Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s results

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 2.23 N/A -9.83 0.00 IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.22 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avinger Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avinger Inc. and IRIDEX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.84 beta means Avinger Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. IRIDEX Corporation on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avinger Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. IRIDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avinger Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Avinger Inc. shares and 54.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Avinger Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are IRIDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has stronger performance than IRIDEX Corporation

Summary

Avinger Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors IRIDEX Corporation.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.