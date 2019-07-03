Reviewing Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s results

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 2.19 N/A -9.83 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.18 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Avinger Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Avinger Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Invacare Corporation has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avinger Inc. Its rival Invacare Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Invacare Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avinger Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avinger Inc. and Invacare Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avinger Inc. and Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Invacare Corporation has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has stronger performance than Invacare Corporation

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.