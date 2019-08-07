Reviewing Avinger Inc. (AVGR)’s and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s results

Both Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.13 N/A -19.84 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 5.29 N/A -0.91 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Avinger Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avinger Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avinger Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 65.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares and 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Avinger Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.6% are GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Avinger Inc. had bearish trend while GenMark Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors GenMark Diagnostics Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.